KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $51,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

