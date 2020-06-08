Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of KBAL opened at $13.71 on Friday. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $504.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 63.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1,649.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 63.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

