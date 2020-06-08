Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

