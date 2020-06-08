KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Key Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Head to Head Survey

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

76.8% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -69.51% -17.01% -7.86% Key Energy Services 9.21% -709.51% -18.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KLX Energy Services and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 2 2 0 2.50 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Given KLX Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $544.00 million 0.12 -$96.40 million ($4.32) -0.61 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.53 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.07

KLX Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Key Energy Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.