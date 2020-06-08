Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,820,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $43,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,401,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

