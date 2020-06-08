Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Life Storage worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $65,763,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

