Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $509.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,129 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 229,980 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

