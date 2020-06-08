Liquidity Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,186.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $983,293.95 and approximately $159,186.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

