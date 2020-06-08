LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 298.7% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,551,000 after buying an additional 1,102,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 302.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGM shares. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

