Mallcoin (MLC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,447.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $538,385.88 and approximately $10,447.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. In the last week, Mallcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.