Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

AMTB stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,078,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

