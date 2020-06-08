Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.