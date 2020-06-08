Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.37. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $6,342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

