MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of MGM opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

