Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

MSFT opened at $187.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

