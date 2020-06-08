Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

