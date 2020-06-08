MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.63. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.