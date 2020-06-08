Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 12,670 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mongodb worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $78,005,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 3,889.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 455,667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth about $56,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth about $47,882,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $197.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $391,294.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

