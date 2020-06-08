Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,187 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

HII opened at $202.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

