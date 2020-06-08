Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,220 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.14 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

