Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,716 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after buying an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $130.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.26. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

