Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,651 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Trimble worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 35.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,188 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 220,212 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 244,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $264,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.12 on Monday. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

