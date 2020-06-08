Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,336 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

