Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

