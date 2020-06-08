Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,575,000 after buying an additional 268,203 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

