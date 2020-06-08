Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,240 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.64% of Yext worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yext by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $173,184.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,461,791.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $41,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,321.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YEXT. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

