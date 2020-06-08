Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $174,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

