Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of NIO worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NIO by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,406,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,870,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 151,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 138.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

