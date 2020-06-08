Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

BNS opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.