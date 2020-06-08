Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Qorvo worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,669 shares of company stock worth $2,681,300. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

