Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 32.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

ALLE opened at $115.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

