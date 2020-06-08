Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mylan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Mylan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $17.67 on Monday. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

