Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Carnival worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 967.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.52.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

