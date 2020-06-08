Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.51 Million Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

