Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.66 Million Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $86.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

