Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

GL stock opened at $85.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.