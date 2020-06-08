Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.39 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $4,772,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Shares of DRI opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

