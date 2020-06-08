Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.40% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $27,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at $19,606,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,662 shares of company stock valued at $149,270. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

