Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.45 Million Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $120.74 on Monday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $105,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,880 shares of company stock worth $2,435,790. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

