Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Erie Indemnity worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERIE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $185.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

