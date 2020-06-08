Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.57 Million Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Godaddy worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,978 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $318,200.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,529 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

GDDY opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

