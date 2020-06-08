Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

