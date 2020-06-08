Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.