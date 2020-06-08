Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 705,668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprint were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sprint by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,311,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sprint by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprint by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,297,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprint by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after purchasing an additional 495,041 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

