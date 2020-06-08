Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,126 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

