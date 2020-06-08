Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 35.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 22.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 355.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 34.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 773,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 200,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,083,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

IR stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 419.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

