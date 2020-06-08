Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hologic by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.