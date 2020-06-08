Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

ELAN opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

