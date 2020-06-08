Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FOX by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

