Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,761 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

